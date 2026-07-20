‘He’s upside down;’ 911 caller describes moments after Ultralight aircraft crash

TROTWOOD — A man is recovering in the hospital after a plane crash that happened in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at a small airstrip at the corner of Old Dayton and North Lutheran Church Roads around 3 p.m.

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Hear the 911 call and find the latest on the pilot’s condition on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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First responders told our News Center 7 crew at the scene that the pilot of an Ultralight aircraft was trying to land when the crash occurred.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the pilot flipped the aircraft.

“He’s upside down. He’s very, very hurt. He’s very, very hurt.”

Sergeant Brent Johnson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “It appears he lost control, went off the side of the runway, overturned, and he was ejected from the aircraft.”

The crash is under investigation.

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