High diesel prices could soon affect all consumers, expert says

High diesel prices could soon impact more consumers across the region.

DAYTON — High diesel prices could soon impact more consumers across the region.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Ion Dogoter has been driving semitrucks for nearly a decade.

“If you paid usually around $12,000, it’s now around $19,000 per month, it’s, it’s a lot of money,” he said.

With diesel prices over $5 a gallon, he’s feeling the pinch.

“It’s the price for food, for everything, for tires, for oil change, like we pay for everything,” Dogoter said.

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Patrick De Haan is the Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy.

He said eventually, the high cost of diesel will reach all consumers.

“Everything that you buy at the grocery store, the hardware store, whether you go to the mall, things you buy online, where you travel, all of that is influenced by the price of diesel. So there are secondary impacts that you’ll likely be paying in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

Where do prices go from here?

Well, De Haan has spent his career analyzing oil, but he said that with this conflict, there’s no telling what happens next.

“This is just a highly uncertain environment that may change by the minute and hour by hour. So, I mean, I can’t really definitively tell you what gas breakers will be like this summer, because there’s just no way to know how things will evolve,” he said.

It leaves all drivers, including truckers like Dogoter, paying the price they find at the pump.

De Haan said only time will tell when the prices start to go down.

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