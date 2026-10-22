High pressure continues to impact our weekend

The sunshine stretch continues in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Our sunshine stretch continues as high pressure keeps our next system arriving drier. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

High pressure keeps things high and dry usually, meaning we aren’t tracking many rain chances. We are continuing to monitor highs slightly above average for the foreseeable future. Highs running likely in the upper 60s and low 70s!

The sunshine stretch continues in the Miami Valley

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So this weekend, make some outdoor plans! It’s looking sensational with sunshine and comfortable afternoons. The fall foliage starting to enter a good moderate color as well for fall plans.

The sunshine stretch continues in the Miami Valley

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High pressure lasting longer may mean little or even no rain with our next system. We are watching for Tuesday night into Wednesday for our next front, but our latest computer models are showing the rain missing us! We will keep you posted.

The sunshine stretch continues in the Miami Valley

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