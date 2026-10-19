High pressure is impacting the Miami Valley all week long

DAYTON — High pressure is firstly impacting the next big rain chance we see, and secondly how warm our high temperatures get. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Air under a high pressure sinks, compresses, and warms. This dries things out too, meaning rain chances this week are at zero all week long! You can put the umbrella away, but keep the sunglasses handy.

How high pressure is impacting the Miami Valley

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High temperatures will be warming slightly above average into the upper 60s and close to 70 degrees. That sunshine is doing its best to keep things comfortable each afternoon.

How high pressure is impacting the Miami Valley

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The mornings though will still be rather chilly, but also improving through the week. Lows in the 40s for most of it ahead. Tuesday morning could still have a few patches of frost in the rural areas but most staying closer to 40 degrees.

How high pressure is impacting the Miami Valley

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