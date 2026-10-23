High pressure means more sunny and mild afternoons in the Miami Valley

More mild afternoons in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — High pressure keeps things high and dry. Here’s how far we go above average. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

It’s another fantastic Friday ahead with lots of sunshine through the second to last Friday in October. Keep the sunglasses handy!

More mild afternoons in the Miami Valley

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Like the past several days, highs continue to be above average. Generally less than 10 degrees above average, but it makes for comfortable afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s.

More mild afternoons in the Miami Valley

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I’ve been monitoring a front moving in Tuesday evening. The latest trends are for that front to move in dry with very low rain chances and just clouds tossed our way. We will keep you posted, but it’s going to be a while for a good soaking rain to arrive.

More mild afternoons in the Miami Valley

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