High pressure in place: here’s how it impacts our work week

DAYTON — High pressure gives us the sinking air with clear skies but it’s also fluctuating our temperatures. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Firstly high pressure is bringing the chilly winds out of the northwest on this Monday, but as that system sits right over us the winds will actually decrease.

High pressure is bringing fluctuating temperatures

The clear skies and calm winds is going to allow temperatures to drop rapidly overnight. We have a freezing warning in effect for entire Miami Valley until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to start in the upper 20s!

High pressure is bringing fluctuating temperatures

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As the high pressure shifts off to our east, temperatures will be rebounding thanks to the wind direction shifting out of the south.

High pressure is bringing fluctuating temperatures

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That means mornings will be more seasonable to end the work week Thursday and Friday, and the 70s will return by those afternoons!

High pressure is bringing fluctuating temperatures

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