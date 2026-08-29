High school football players accused of stealing over $4500 worth of items from Dick’s

GROVE CITY — Some Ohio high school football players are accused of stealing more than $4,500 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

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The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 27, at around 7:25 p.m. in Grove City, outside Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

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Store employees told officers that 15-20 juveniles allegedly stole merchandise from the store totaling at least $4,550. The staff claims the suspects were players on the Glenville High School football team, according to Grove City Police officials.

Officers spoke with Glenville High School coaches. Grove City Division of Police Lt. Jason Stern told WBNS that the coaches are cooperating with the investigation.

Some of the merchandise has been returned. It is unknown whether any charges have been filed, police officials said.

Glenville beat Olentangy Liberty 34-13 on Friday.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

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