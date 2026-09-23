High school student hospitalized after being ‘sucker-punched’ at football game

High school student hospitalized after being ‘sucker-punched’ at football game

GRAFTON, Ohio — A northeast Ohio high school student was hospitalized and unable to speak after he was sucker-punched following a Friday night football game.

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Lucas Hendershot, a senior at Midview High School, is now awaiting surgery, his father Jeff Hendershot told our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

According to Jeff Hendershot, Lucas was sucker-punched. In a Facebook post, he called Friday’s incident a “senseless act of violence.”

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In a statement to WOIO-19, Midview Superintendent Chad Heuser confirmed the attack happened after the Sept. 18 football game.

“The district is following all policies and procedures to conduct a thorough investigation,” Heuser said.

The statement did not address what happened, who is responsible, or possible charges.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to repeated requests for comment from WOIO-19. It is not known if charges are pending or who else was involved.

A neighbor, who did not want to show her face on camera, told WOIO-19 the following:

“For a kid to set up another kid for somebody else to hurt him that bad, I can’t fathom that as a mother,” she said.

Another person who lives near Midview High School told WOIO-19 the following.

“They should have policies in place to protect the kids we send to the schools; even at the games there should always be adults around that are supervising,” she said.

Lucas played on the golf team for four years, WOIO-19 reported.

He will miss sectionals, which his father said he had worked toward throughout his high school career.

A third person told WOIO-19 the following.

“Somebody needs to be held accountable for their actions, and I just hope that this kid can recover and live his life to the fullest,” she said.

In a second Facebook post, Hendershot encouraged the community to stand against school violence. He said he hopes the incident can encourage schools to have a better plan in place for emergencies.

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