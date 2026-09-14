High school student struck by vehicle in crosswalk; Driver cited

KETTERING — A local high school student was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk in Kettering on Monday morning.

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Just before 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Shroyer and Lincoln Park near Kettering Fairmont High School on reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

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According to police, A Fairmont student was walking their bike in the crosswalk at Shroyer and Lincoln Park when a vehicle struck them in the crosswalk.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to yield.

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