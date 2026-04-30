High school students help local seniors with cybersecurity, technology

SPRINGFIELD — Senior citizens have lost billions of dollars to scams in recent years, but some high school students are hoping to change that in Clark County.

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On Thursday, cybersecurity students from the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) shared cybersecurity tips with area seniors. They covered topics of creating strong passwords, avoiding fishy links, and even some of the dangers of artificial intelligence.

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“They’re applying everything that they were learning throughout the whole program on this day,” Angela Yake, CTC cybersecurity instructor, told News Center 7.

Yake said this helps students learn to explain the sometimes complex technological topics in simpler ways.

“It also gives them these opportunities to kind of feel like there are options, that there’s not just one thing,” Yake said. “Maybe they envision that this job might be one thing, and now they can see that there (are) vast opportunities.”

The event also gave them hands-on experience with each student taking time to personally help seniors with any questions they may have.

Marica Lyons, of Springfield, was eager to learn and told News Center 7 that the students were the perfect teachers.

“This is a wonderful thing to take advantage of, and it’s nice to see the students here in their nicely dressed professional - learning how to be professional in the world, and sharing what they know,” Lyons said.

Students shared how they were happy to help the seniors.

“I think it really helps make an impact in the community,” Cameron Maxey, CTC senior, said.

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