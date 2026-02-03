High school students participate in a program helping 4th-graders be STEM-focused

DAYTON — High school students from Dayton visited Fairview Elementary on Tuesday morning to lead fourth-grade students in a STEM-focused Lego activity.

The initiative was designed to spark interest in STEM subjects through hands-on learning and interaction between different age groups.

High school volunteers were selected to guide the elementary students through the construction process to help them relate to the educational material.

The hands-on activity kept the fourth-grade students engaged by connecting STEM subjects to physical construction. The high school volunteers remained busy throughout the morning as they assisted the younger students with their builds.

Aaliyah Jennings, a high school junior, was one of the students selected to help lead the program. She explained that the experience provided her with a perspective on teacher training and the necessity of maintaining control in a classroom setting.

“Even if they’re not listening, disrupting, or being disrespectful. Learn how to keep my composure and patience,” she said.

Jennings said she was initially excited about the project because it allowed her to leave her own school building to participate in a more interactive environment. “When I found out we’re going, leaving school, working with Legos.. I’m like, ‘oh we get to play?” Jennings said.

Despite the high energy of the elementary students, Jennings described the experience as a positive way to interact with the younger generation. “It’s so much fun. Kids are funny and like, kids are a good vibe sometimes,” Jennings said.

