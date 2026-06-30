High summer heat drives up electricity costs in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — With this extreme heat, keeping cool will cost you.

$792, that’s how much Americans are expected to pay in electricity costs this summer.

This is up about 10% from last year, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

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News Center 7’s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz has tips to save money while staying cool.

Dan Bailey and his grandson, Cohen, ran through the splashpad at Riverscape MetroPark to cool off.

“Good way to stay cool under the water,” said Dan Bailey, of Fairborn.

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Lolita Crutcher was enjoying some time outside, too.

“Better the heat than the cold. Hahaha,” Crutcher, of Dayton, said.

Both know back at home, their A/Cs are working overtime to keep things cool.

“I’ll leave it on,” Crutcher said. “Yeah, just turn it on and set it about on 70 and just let it stay on.”

“I stay outside all day, and when I go home, I like it nice and cool,” Bailey said.

Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio said it’s something she knows is on the mind of many customers.

“This time of year, is really tough for all our customers,” Kabel said.

There are several ways to save.

Clothes those blinds!

The Department of Energy said 76% of the sunlight that hits your windows, it converts to heat inside your home.

When it comes to heat-producing appliances like your oven, try to limit their use until the sun goes down.

Lastly, when it comes to your thermostat, set it and forget it. Drastic changes up and down can really do a number on your energy bill.

“I know in the evening hours it’s sometimes it’s really hard to sleep during this high humidity, but a couple degrees higher and a fan would also help,” Kabel said.

She suggests using a smart thermostat and it can go along with the activity in the home and adjust accordingly.

“So, you’re not cooling your house when no one’s home, and then you can do it all remotely too, in case you want to make some adjustments,” she said.

“You gotta stay cool,” Crutcher said.

They said the cost to keep cool is well worth it.

“You just get more money out and pay for it and go on,” Bailey said.

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