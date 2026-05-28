High water levels impacting recreational activities across region

The rain is gone, but the local rivers are still at very high water levels and can create dangerous conditions.

DAYTON — High water levels on the Great Miami River are impacting recreational activities in the region.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, while the rain has stopped, the current conditions pose safety concerns for those considering being on the water.

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The Great Miami River water level is hovering around 30 feet, leading to closures of walking paths and canoe and kayak rentals across the Miami Valley.

Despite current closures, these businesses are confident they can resume operations as early as Saturday.

Charlotte Gasper, a Dayton resident, has adjusted her routine due to the high water.

“It’s deterring me from going down on the walking path, so just kind of staying high for safety on the tops,” Gasper said.

Kevin Kelly, a Dayton resident with more than 40 years of experience on the water, also has altered his plans.

Kelly typically scopes out water levels for group canoeing trips.

“I have plans to go canoeing this weekend, so the water being high now will mandate whether or not I do go canoeing this weekend,” Kelly said.

He added that high water is dangerous for people with less experience.

He noted that visible waves indicate hidden debris below the surface, which can cause fast and rocky conditions.

“What those waves dictate is that there’s debris under the water and with the fastness of it, when you hit those, it makes it even faster and rocky,” Kelly said. “So you don’t have any direction or any guidance on how you flow. And if you go under, you don’t know what’s under the water.”

The Great Miami River’s high levels also affect other waterways in the region.

“When the Great Miami River is flooded like this, all the other rivers are flooded, cause we’re in the valley, so this is the lowest point,” Kelly said.

Local rental businesses, including Bellbrook Canoe Rental, have closed their operations due to the high water.

Bellbrook Canoe Rental was also closed on Thursday, according to a social media post.

Even when not on the water, Kelly advised caution near high water levels.

“When it’s like this, you just can’t be on the water, but you can still be around the water,” Kelly said. “You just got to be careful and be cautious and understand where you are and what your capabilities are.”

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