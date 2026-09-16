High water reported on roads due to heavy rain in Mercer Co.

MERCER COUNTY — High water is reported in parts of the Northern Miami Valley on Wednesday.
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The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged drivers to use caution when traveling in the rural parts of Celina, according to a social media post.
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Mercer County dispatchers told News Center 7 that high water was reported on Frahm Pike and Fairground Road in the rural locations west of Celina.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Mercer County until 7 a.m.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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