High water surrounds lumber store in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — High water surrounded a lumber store in Greene County on Thursday.
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Heavy rain moved through the area overnight Thursday.
It flooded streets across parts of the Miami Valley.
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Video and photos showed high water near Carter Lumber at the 1300 block of Grange Hall Road.
Several roads in Greene County are closed due to high water this morning, as previously reported.
This includes E. Patterson Road at Research Boulevard and E. Patterson Road at County Line Road.
We will continue to follow this story.
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