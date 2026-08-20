High water surrounds lumber store in Greene County

High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — High water surrounded a lumber store in Greene County on Thursday.

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Heavy rain moved through the area overnight Thursday.

It flooded streets across parts of the Miami Valley.

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Video and photos showed high water near Carter Lumber at the 1300 block of Grange Hall Road.

Several roads in Greene County are closed due to high water this morning, as previously reported.

This includes E. Patterson Road at Research Boulevard and E. Patterson Road at County Line Road.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 34 High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in neighborhoods due to heavy rain Photo contributed by iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Measured rain in Kettering Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water on Bended Willow Drive in Kettering Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High water in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff) High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff (Taylor Robertson/Staff) High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff (Taylor Robertson/Staff) High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff (Taylor Robertson/Staff) High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff (Taylor Robertson/Staff) High Water at Carter Lumber in Beavercreek Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff (Taylor Robertson/Staff)

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