High Wind Warning issued for entire region

MIAMI VALLEY — A High Wind Warning was issued for the entire Miami Valley.
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This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio and Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.
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The High Wind Warning will last until 8 a.m. Monday.
Randolph County, Indiana, is under a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m. today, then will transition to a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. Monday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn forecasted gusts of 45-55 miles per hour into tonight, with a chance for severe storms with damaging wind gusts approaching late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
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