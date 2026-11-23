Hippo Cove reopens at Cincinnati Zoo with new safety measures following Fiona’s death

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is reopening its Hippo Cove habitat with new safety features today following the death of its beloved hippo, Fiona, last week.

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The zoo said that while the habitat already met strict Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) standards, it has taken additional measures, including adding a layer of netting above the viewing windows and removing all ceiling fans in the area.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Fiona died last week after ingesting a hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure. She was nine years old.

The AZA said what happened seemed “like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen.”

Hippo Cove had been closed to give the keepers space following her death.

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Now, visitors can return to see Fiona’s mom, 27-year-old Bibi, 23-year-old Tucker, and Fiona’s 4-year-old brother, Fritz.

Even with the new measures, zoo leaders said they still rely on visitors to secure their belongings and take extra care near all animal habitats. They also ask that visitors immediately notify a zoo staff member if they see something that shouldn’t be in a habitat.

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