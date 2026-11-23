DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA’s historic Christmas trolley is back for the holiday season.
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The trolley, a 1948 Marmon-Herrington TC-48 #559, is only one of five operable trolleys of its kind in the world today, according to the RTA.
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Now, it’ll return for five appearances at Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark, during which it will be on display and offer free rides through downtown Dayton.
The trolley will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Deck the Diamond on the following dates:
- Saturday, Nov. 28
- Saturday, Dec. 5
- Saturday, Dec. 12
- Friday, Dec.18
- Saturday, Dec. 19
The trolley features a simulated fireplace, Santa seat, and festive holiday scenes on the exterior.
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