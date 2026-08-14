Historic flooding hits Wayne County, Indiana, causing widespread damage

Car submerged in water in Wayne County, Ind.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Several areas across the Midwest are suffering after continuous rounds of rain pour down.

Wayne County, Indiana, has seen the worst of it, with most of the county underwater at some point.

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WHIO News Center 7 has been in Wayne County for 3 days reporting on the struggles.

On Friday morning, we have seen power outages, temporary stop signs and law enforcement making their rounds.

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Other things we have noticed include:

Parts of U.S. 40 blocked

Wood signs on businesses stating they are closed (most have some signs that they were flooded)

Debris up under cars, you could tell they were impacted by flooding

CenterPoint Energy crews working to restore power

Village Pantry in Wayne County told WHIO that they don’t have running water and some patrons have said the same

Some locations have more than 8 inches of standing water

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