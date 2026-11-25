CUMBERLAND, Ohio — The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, is making history with the recent birth of a southern white rhino calf.

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For the first time anywhere in the world outside of Africa, a calf was born six generations removed from wild-born ancestors.

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The male calf was born on Nov. 12 to mother, Scout, and father, Bernard.

Scout is a first-time mom who was also born at The Wilds in 2019.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the pairing of Scout and Bernard through its Species Survival Plan.

The Wilds added that a second southern white rhino calf, a female, was born there on Nov. 14. She was born to her mother, Anna, and Bernard.

“These little ones’ arrival represent decades of dedication to wildlife conservation and exceptional care by our Animal Management teams. Beyond celebrating the births, the milestones reflect successive generations of rhinos growing to adulthood and becoming parents themselves. Coordinated population management helps facilities plan pairings that support genetic diversity, while Animal Management teams support the rhinos through each stage of life,” The Wilds wrote on social media.

More information on The Wilds can be found here.

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