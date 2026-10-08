Hold Up scam app designed to protect consumers from fraudulent schemes

DAYTON — Amy Killeen has developed a tool called Hold Up designed to assist individuals facing potential government imposter scams.

The tool was created after Killeen learned her mother had fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme.

Hold Up provides guidance and structure when users face high-pressure scam situations. The tool outlines warning signs, assesses levels of concern, and delivers prioritized instructions on how users should respond.

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Killeen created the tool after her mother was targeted by a fraud scheme. Her mother provided sensitive information before the family realized what was happening, Killeen said.

“She gave them her Social Security number. She gave them her address. Made an appointment with them to come to her home.”

The experience highlighted the need for an immediate resource during high-stress situations. “Something needs to be available for in that moment when the pressure’s on, and the panic sets in,” Killeen said.

“You need something to make you stop and think. Wait a minute. I need a second set of eyes. Is this legit? And that’s how Hold Up was born.”

Hold Up features guidance for different stages of an interaction, including options for individuals who have already shared information or sent money to a scammer.

“If you’ve already acted, you click that,” Killeen explained during a demonstration of the tool. She added that “it gives you clear, prioritized steps in order of what to do and how to handle it.”

She emphasized that the objective is to empower individuals who feel overwhelmed by aggressive scam tactics.

“It gives you a moment to pause and get it, so you can move forward with a more comfortable and confident decision,” Killeen said. “These scammers happen all the time, and you’re not stupid for falling for.”

Killeen created the resource to assist potential victims without charging for access. “If I can give you something that can help give you a little added layer of protection, I’m all for it,” Killeen said. “I don’t need money for that.”

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