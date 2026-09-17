Holy Dough! Online ordering mistake leaves local Dunkin with thousands of donuts

RIVERSIDE — A local business had to call in extra help this afternoon after they were unexpectedly stuck with thousands of donuts.

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An online order at the Dunkin Donuts in Riverside was meant to be for 60 chocolate-frosted donuts with sprinkles.

However, the person who ordered them added a couple of extra zeros, making that 6,000 donuts, the manager at the Dunkin told News Center 7.

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After the error gained traction on Facebook, the manager scheduled additional staff to come in for the day’s shift.

The restaurant is offering them to customers for free as long as supplies last.

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