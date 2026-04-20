Home considered total loss after early morning fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A home was considered a total loss after an early morning fire in Greene County over the weekend.

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Fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday to the 7000 block of Rogers Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to a social media post from the Silvercreek Township Fire Department.

The fire was spotted by neighbors who contacted the fire department while attempting to wake the homeowner, according to the post.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home, and no injuries were reported.

The home was considered a total loss, according to the post.

Several fire departments responded as mutual aid, including the Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Jasper Township Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire & EMS, Xenia Township Fire Department, City of Xenia Fire Division, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley TWP Fire, Fayette County Box65 Scene Support, and the Stokes Twp Fire Department.

Rogers Fire Greene (Silvercreek Township Fire Department)

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