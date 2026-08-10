Home destroyed after catching fire twice in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A home was destroyed after it caught fire twice in a Dayton neighborhood.
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Firefighters responded on Friday and Saturday to the 700 block of Lilac Avenue, as previously reported.
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The first fire was reported just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found a smoldering fire on the first floor of a vacant home, according to Dayton Fire officials.
The home was empty, with holes left by demolition and no drywall, as it was undergoing renovation.
The second fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a collapsed home destroyed by fire. They started an attack on the fire and extinguished hotspots.
The cost of damages is estimated at over $11,000.
The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the fire.
Contact (937) 333-TIPS if you have any information on this fire.
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