Home destroyed after collapsing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A home was destroyed after collapsing in Dayton on Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson shows what’s left of the home LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Dayton firefighters responded to the 2900 block of Revels Avenue on a report of a collapsed home, as previously reported.

Fire officials told our news crew on Tuesday that firefighters found the front wall and roof collapsed.

District Fire Chief Andrew Wiley said there was a history of squatters staying at the property. They used thermal imaging to make sure that no one was trapped.

A next-door neighbor said that it was abandoned property for 15 years.

He said it was “dangerous.”

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