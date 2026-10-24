Home health aide accused of stealing patient’s prescription

FILE PHOTO: An Ohio home health aide was indicted earlier this month for stealing his patient’s prescription.

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio home health aide was indicted earlier this month for stealing his patient’s prescription.

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Geauga County prosecutors told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Khiairre Spooney-Lewis of Akron, is charged with theft of drugs.

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Spooney-Lewis was reportedly tasked with caring for a Hambden Township resident who was recovering from surgery.

Instead, prosecutors said he took the victim’s prescribed oxycodone, WOIO-19 reported.

Prosecutors said Spooney-Lewis admitted to theft to Geauga County deputies during an interview.

Records obtained by WOIO-19 show a Geauga County grand jury indicted Spooney-Lewis on Oct. 15.

He is due for arraignment on Nov. 14.

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