DAYTON — Yahoo Finance reports that existing home sales have dropped to the slowest pace in more than 16 years across the country, including in the Miami Valley.

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The number of home sales in the Dayton area over the last month dropped by 11 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

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Even if combined with a slight increase in inventory available over the same timeframe and the market experiencing a bit of a slowdown, Dayton Realtors President-elect Kunal Patel said the market is still in a very good spot.

“We’ve kind of been consistent for the last two years of where we are. Yes, it’s jumped up a little bit to kind of the - to fight the inflation, right, that we’re seeing nationally, but we are seeing a lot more people buying and selling,” Patel said. “They’re just used to it now. So they’re like, hey, families are growing. Families are, you know, downsizing. All the inventory is just, it’s slowly moving. It’s just not as fast as it was, you know, seven years ago.”

Patel points to an average sales price increase to about $304,000 per home and a jump in the total sales volume this year compared to last year as reasons the market is healthy.

He added that lower-priced homes are still going quickly and, as long as people continue to come to the area for employment opportunities, the market will remain stable. There just may be a few ebbs and flows.

“We have the inventory there now. I think we’re getting better in the inventory side,” Patel said. “And then the rates are kind of stabilized. We know where we’re going to be in the next few years, so I’m excited for this next year.”

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