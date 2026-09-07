Homeland Security Secretary calls death of Springfield student ‘an unfortunate situation’

WARREN CO — The head of Homeland Security talked with News Center 7 about the death of a Haitian student in Springfield.

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Pierre Damas Bel died along I-70 in Clark County.

News Center 7’s John Bedell shares part of the conversation he had with ICE leadership in Warren County late last week.

During his visit to Warren County Friday, reporters asked U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin about the death of 20-year-old Bel in Springfield.

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“It’s an unfortunate situation that took place by a young man. And his family has to go through a very horrible situation,” Mullin said.

Bel’s family said the Springfield High School graduate died by suicide because he had to wear an ICE-issued ankle monitor.

State troopers say Bel parked on the shoulder of I-70 west near State Route 54 in Clark County, got out of his car, and walked into traffic where a semi hit and killed him.

In an Instagram post before his death, Bel said he came to the US to pursue his education, not to commit a crime, and was ashamed of having to wear the monitor.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that Bel was “...a non-detained illegal alien from Haiti.”

DHS confirmed Bel applied for admission into the United States at a Customs and Border Protection port of entry in Brownsville, Texas, in 2024 and was released into the US.

Then, at the end of July this year, ICE placed Bel on its Alternatives to Detention, or ATD, program with that ankle monitor while he continued his immigration proceedings.

“It breaks my heart for the parents. But we were following our procedures; we did our job. What happened when he had went home? He wasn’t in our custody. We’re not responsible for that,” Mullin said.

Mullin said Friday the body-worn GPS is to ensure people show up for court appearances for immigration proceedings.

The ATD program also includes options to check in by phone or using an app.

News Center 7 asked Mullin, “Who determines which of those technologies are used for individuals who are a part of the ATD program?”

“Well, it could be the judge. It could be the operation that’s operating the detention center at the time; it could be the processors. We kind of allow a whole approach, and everybody takes people’s opinions into consideration,” Mullin said.

News Center 7 called the Clark County Coroner’s Office twice in the last week, leaving messages both times, asking if investigators have determined a preliminary manner of death for Bel along this stretch of I-70. We are waiting to hear back.

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