Homeowner accused of arson in Piqua house fire, explosion found competent to stand trial

A homeowner has been charged in connection with a Piqua home fire and explosion in November.

Good Samaritan responds after homeowner charged in connection with house fire, explosion in Piqua

PIQUA — The Piqua man accused of causing a house fire and explosion last year will go on trial soon.

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Brian Markin was found competent to stand trial, according to Miami County Court of Common Pleas records filed on May 20.

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In April, the court ordered a competency exam for Markin.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference hearing on June 16, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Markin was indicted in January on two counts of aggravated arson.

The charges stem from a house explosion and fire that occurred in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Nov. 18, 2025.

The indictment alleges that on that day, Markin “did by means of fire or explosion knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person other than the offender,” and “did knowingly cause physical harm to any occupied structure.”

Markin previously pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on his own recognizance.

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