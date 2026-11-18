No one in cab after dump truck slams into house

DARKE COUNTY — New developments on a dump truck running into a house.

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News Center 7 was there as a wrecker pulled a dump truck out of a house in the 400 block of West Wood Street.

In a 911 call, one of the homeowners told dispatchers the workers who came to check on her and her husband after the crash said there wasn’t a driver.

“He said nobody was in the truck and the brakes failed and it just went rolling down the road,” the caller said.

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A sergeant with Versailles police confirmed the man who was driving the dump truck was part of a contracting crew working on a road and sidewalk project just up the block.

Police said he told them he had backed up his truck to an excavator to load the bed with dirt, engaged the parking brake, got out of the truck, walked away for a few seconds, turned around, and saw the truck rolling down the hill.

Police said they did not cite anyone for the crash because there was no driver.

We called the Lima-based contractor Tuesday but have not heard back.

A man who lives at the house said that, after thinking he and his wife were trapped, they were able to get out of the house through the back door.

They went to the hospital to get checked out but were not hurt.

Firefighters told the homeowners there was no utility or structural damage, so they could stay in their home as they get the damage cleaned up and work through the insurance claim

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