Homicide investigation launched after shooting in Kettering

KETTERING — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Kettering on Saturday.
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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting was reported at around 8:46 p.m. at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road.
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The victim is a 20-year-old, a Kettering police spokesperson confirmed.
No one has been charged yet.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.
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