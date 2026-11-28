ERGO NEXT reports on 9 holiday retail planning tips for small businesses, emphasizing careful inventory management, customer engagement, and efficient fulfillment to boost sales.

TROY — Small businesses hope for a major boost this weekend.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with local owners ahead of Small Business Saturday. They say that they want a good turnout tomorrow LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

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Each year, Small Business Saturday brings billions of dollars to the U.S. economy, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA).

It includes sales from about 1.1 million small businesses across Ohio. This includes many here in Ohio.

Main Street was bustling with people in Troy. They were doing some early Christmas shopping. Owners like Expressions of the Home say these in-person shoppers help them stay afloat as local businesses compete with the rise of online shopping.

“If you didn’t have your little, small shops down in your little downtowns, your little downtowns wouldn’t be anything,” said Diana Scheib, owner of Expressions of the Home.

Expressions of the Home has been a staple in Downtown Troy for 26 years, with a mix of merchandise.

“Lots of Christmas, plants, pottery, oh, what else, candles, tapers, just all sorts of things,” said Scheib.

She hopes Small Business Saturday brings them a good turnout.

“Oh my gosh, because with all the competition, Amazon, online ordering, small business is so important,” she said.

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