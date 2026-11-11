Horizon League awards Wright State Raiders player with weekly honor

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: TJ Burch #22 and Andrea Holden #20 of the Wright State Raiders celebrate against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The Horizon League recognized a Wright State University men’s basketball player this week.

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Junior Andrea Holden was named the Horizon League’s Player of the Week to start the 2026-27 season, according to a league spokesperson.

He helped the Raiders beat Air Force and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) last week with two double-doubles.

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Holden scored a career-high 20 points in front of a crowd of over 10,000 fans at the Nutter Center on Nov. 2 against Air Force. He also grabbed 11 rebounds in a 102-71 win.

He followed that up with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance in a 97-71 victory over FAU on Nov. 6.

WSU beat Toledo, 76-68, on Tuesday to improve to 3-0.

Wright State’s next game is Friday, Nov. 13. They play at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

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