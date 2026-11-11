Horizon League awards Wright State Raiders player with weekly honor

DAYTON — The Horizon League recognized a Wright State University men’s basketball player this week.
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Junior Andrea Holden was named the Horizon League’s Player of the Week to start the 2026-27 season, according to a league spokesperson.
He helped the Raiders beat Air Force and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) last week with two double-doubles.
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Holden scored a career-high 20 points in front of a crowd of over 10,000 fans at the Nutter Center on Nov. 2 against Air Force. He also grabbed 11 rebounds in a 102-71 win.
He followed that up with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance in a 97-71 victory over FAU on Nov. 6.
WSU beat Toledo, 76-68, on Tuesday to improve to 3-0.
Wright State’s next game is Friday, Nov. 13. They play at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
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