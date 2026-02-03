‘Horrific;’ Area couple facing child, animal sex crimes

WARREN COUNTY — An area man who started in a reality show and a woman are facing disturbing allegations.

Tony McCollister, 43, and Erica Lynne Grove, 43, both of Union Township, were indicted by a Warren County grand jury on numerous charges related to the drugging and rape of a child, possession of child sexual abuse matter, and bestiality.

In June 2025, Google submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child sexual abuse material associated with a particular IP address.

NCMEC forwarded the information to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who gave the information to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials found child sexual abuse material, as well as both McCollister and Grove engaged in various types of sexual conduct with two dogs.

Detectives also found evidence that the two drugged and raped a child under six.

“I’m sitting in a room full of people who investigate and prosecute child sexual abuse cases on a daily basis, we’re reviewing the evidence, and it’s just silence. It’s really difficult to even process,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

He started on A&E’s “Neighbors with Benefits” back in 2015.

Grove and McCollister are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

