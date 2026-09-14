Hot and humid with storms returning this week

SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 06: Raindrops hit the track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 6, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

DAYTON — High temperatures will climb closer to 90 degrees beginning Tuesday and lingering through much of this week. An area of high pressure will shift eastward and switch winds back to the south and southwest. This will draw in the the heat, but also the humidity will rise. Heat index values will rise into the middle to upper 90s through Thursday.

Forecast Highs

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Unfortunately, the cold front that is inching our direction won’t pass through. This front will actually stall over the Miami Valley and linger rain and storm chances through the week and even into the weekend.

Surface Map

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This will not be a washout event, but rain and storms will be possible. The best chances will arrive Wednesday and again Thursday. Now through Friday rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 inch.

SPC Outlook

Late Tuesday into Wednesday a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 has been issued for the northwest side of the Valley. This means an isolated severe storm is possible capable of producing strong winds and small hail with heavy downpours. The threats are extremely low.

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