Hours-long standoff in Dayton neighborhood ends with one in custody

DAYTON — An hours-long standoff in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday evening ended with a man in custody.

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As previously reported on News Center 7, Dayton officers and SWAT responded around 2:55 p.m. to the intersection of East Third and S Horton Streets on reports of a possible burglary.

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A woman called 911 on Saturday and explained what happened.

“My baby’s dad, my mom was telling him not to come in, and he kicked my back door. We told him not to kick it in, and he kicked it in anyway,” the caller said.

Shortly before that happened, she claimed that the father wanted to come and collect his belongings.

“We told him we didn’t want him in the house because he was drinking, and he told me to let me in. Let me in. And I told him no,” the caller told dispatchers.

News Center 7 crews on scene heard officers and SWAT calling for the suspect to come out, but he did not for several hours.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman told our news crew that a man came out of the home in handcuffs, and medics transported him to the hospital.

Police did not formally identify the suspect. However, Montgomery County Jail Records indicate that 41-year-old Jeremy Salyer was arrested on South Horton Street shortly after midnight.

Salyer was booked on a burglary charge and is due in court on Monday.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information and will continue to update this story.

Jeremy Salyer (Montgomery County Jail)

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