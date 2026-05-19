House condemned due to ‘dangerous,’ ‘unsanitary’ conditions found during search

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County house was recently condemned after authorities served multiple search warrants.

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After a weeks-long investigation, the Union Police Department said it obtained and executed a search warrant at 704 Lynwood Court.

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The warrant was related to several health and safety violations at the house.

Authorities found illegal narcotics while searching, the department said.

This discovery led investigators to get another search warrant.

The department said authorities found multiple illegal drugs and evidence that suggested methamphetamine was being manufactured inside during the second search.

The Darke County Health Department condemned the property and determined the residence to be uninhabitable for humans due to the dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

“Multiple steps and extensive remediation will be required before the residence can ever be considered livable again,” the department said.

Photos from the police department show that all windows and entrances have been boarded up.

The department said anyone found entering or occupying the house could be arrested.

Union City police encourage community members to keep reporting suspicious activity and concerns to the department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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