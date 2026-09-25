House declared a total loss after evening fire, emergency demo completed

DAYTON — A house was declared a total loss after a fire Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Melwood Avenue just after 9 p.m., according to a previous report.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire throughout the home and coming through the roof, according to a spokesperson from Dayton Fire.

The house was considered vacant; crews from AES and CenterPoint Energy confirmed that the utilities had been disconnected.

An emergency demolition was requested and completed due to the extent of the damage.

Fire crews also confirmed that the house had previously caught on fire on Sept. 18.

Dayton District Fire Captain Andrew Wiley said this house fire was being treated as suspicious due to multiple fires in the neighborhood within the past few weeks.

“We’ve had a lot in this area, and they’ve all been very suspicious,” said Wiley.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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