House fire under investigation, damages exceed $100,000

WEST MILTON — No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Miami County on Saturday morning.

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News Center 7 previously reported the call came out to the 400 block of Park Avenue in West Milton just after 2:30 a.m., according to a Miami County Regional dispatcher.

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Upon arrival, crews found a residential structure with heavy fire showing from the garage and a vehicle on fire in the driveway, according to a social media post from the West Milton Fire Department.

The fire started in the garage, catching two vehicles on fire and destroying them, according to West Milton Fire Chief David Jay.

Jay said the fire was contained to the garage and attic area, with smoke damage throughout the house.

In total, the damages from this fire are estimated at $110,000.

Mutual aid was provided by the City of Union, Tipp City Professional Fire Fighters Local #5491, Laura, and Ludlow Falls.

Union Township Life Squad responded for rehab, according to the post.

West Milton crews remained on scene until around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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