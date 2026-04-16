House passes measure to extend TPS for Haitian immigrants; Springfield mayor issues statement

SPRINGFIELD — The House passed legislation Thursday that would extend temporary protections for Haitian immigrants.

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Rep. Laura Gillen introduced the bill.

The bill would require a three-year extension of temporary protected status for Haitians.

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The vote was 224-204, and it now moves to the Senate.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“This vote represents an important step toward providing stability and certainty for families who are already contributing members of communities across the country, including here in Springfield. Many Haitian residents are working, paying taxes, raising families, and helping meet critical workforce needs in healthcare, manufacturing, and other essential industries.

When people who are already part of our neighborhoods and economy are able to live and work without fear of sudden disruption, it benefits the entire community. We will continue to follow the federal process closely and remain committed to supporting a strong, stable, and welcoming Springfield for all who call it home."

We will continue to follow this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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