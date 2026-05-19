House suffers damage after fire from possible lightning strike

WEST CAROLLTON — A house fire in West Carrollton is under investigation after a possible lightning strike.
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The call was dispatched at 4:40 a.m. to the 300 block of Pearhill Drive, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.
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The West Carrollton Fire Marshal, Mike Long, said the fire started inside the garage.
Lightning may have been a factor in the start of the fire, but as of right now, the fire is being investigated as an electrical fire, according to Long.
The home suffered damages of $35,000.
No injuries were reported.
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