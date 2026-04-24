How to become an organ donor to save a life

April is “National Organ and Tissue Awareness Month.” Some people hope that you consider giving the gift of life.

How to become an organ donor to save a life

DAYTON — April is “National Organ and Tissue Awareness Month.”

Some people hope that you consider giving the gift of life.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, three men have failing organs and are in dire need of a transplant.

News Center 7’s Letitia Perry says there are two ways to donate. One is to decide now that your organs will be donated after death.

The second is to become a living donor. Someone who can donate one of their two kidneys, for example, to help someone with a failing organ live.

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Donerick Black has experienced both kinds of donations. He gave a kidney to his father, who lived an additional 14 years.

Then, Donerick himself received a kidney and a heart transplant, restoring his quality of life.

But the tables turned twice. He said that he needed donations twice to live.

“So, when I needed a heart, it wasn’t looking very good for me,” he said. “On his worst day- help somebody.... I was able to be the recipient.”

The number of people in need of a life-saving transplant is growing in the United States, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

In 2024, there were 48,149 organ transplants performed. That’s the highest annual total ever. It’s an increase of over 23 percent over the last five years.

On average, that’s 132 transplants per day.

“So, in 2015, I received a heart, and in 2022, I received a kidney from a very dear friend,” Black told Perry.

We also spoke with Tommy Owens, whose kidneys are failing. He’s become an advocate for organ donation and is using his celebrity ties to bring awareness. Until then, he’s doing what he can just to live.

“I take dialysis four times a day; diabetes and blood pressure. That’s why people need to get checked,” said Owens.

Perry said that the “National Transplant Waiting List” is growing.

As of September 2024, there were over 103,000 people, according to this website.

This means about 13 people die each day waiting for an organ.

Anthony Leonard also needs a kidney transplant.

He said emergency hospital visits are becoming far too frequent, and dialysis is his new way of life.

He has a message for those who have never considered being tested to become a living donor. It’s not as complicated as they might think.

“Not understanding the process, not anything you have to pay for,” said Leonard. “In essence, you are basically saving a life.”

Visit Life Connection of Ohio for more information.

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