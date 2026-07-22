How the I-Team helped recover lost concert tickets

A woman called the I-Team for help after she thought she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars for concert tickets.

A woman called the I-Team for help after she thought she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars for concert tickets.

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Shelia Benson thought there would be no better way to celebrate her 64th birthday than the Cincinnati Music Festival this weekend.

She ordered the tickets in March, with them being digitally delivered in early July.

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“I pulled it up; I had one ticket for the Friday show and one ticket for the Saturday show. I’m like, ‘No, that’s not right,” Benson said.

She knew something had to be done.

“Googled Ticketmaster customer service and I called that number,” Benson said. “When I called, they answered the phone just saying support.”

Now she isn’t sure who she talked to.

“It just didn’t sound right,” Benson said.

Fake customer service members pop up often online.

It’s why Ticketmaster suggests you always contact them through their official fan support functions.

Benson was sure she was scammed with her tickets and her money gone.

“I was just really disappointed,” she said.

Benson showed the I-Team her email.

We were able to find all her tickets and get her birthday weekend back on track.

“You made my birthday,” Benson said.

She said she’s going to be extra careful buying any tickets online in the future.

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