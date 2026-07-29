How much AES Ohio customers will receive as part of $11M refund

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio ordered the company to refund over $11 million to customers.

How much AES Ohio customers will receive as part of $11M refund

DAYTON — People are wondering when they’ll get a refund from AES Ohio.

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The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio ordered the company to refund over $11 million to customers.

And as August bills are going out, one customer told News Center 7 that the refund wasn’t on her bill.

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“It’s been very hard to budget,” Kathy Kline, of Dayton, said.

Kline said with the cost of everything going up, her monthly budget has been tough.

When she heard about the over $11 million going back to AES Ohio customers, she thought it would be helpful.

“I’m on a fixed income as a retiree on Social Security, so yeah, it would be very helpful to me,” Kline said.

She knew that one-time bill credit would come in handy.

“I thought it was going to be sometime around August 1. So, when I got my bill, I was surprised to see that it wasn’t on there,” she said.

She also didn’t know how much the refund would be.

“I don’t think that they’ve told us how that’s going to be divvied out,” Kline said.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz did some digging. According to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, that $11 million will be broken down across five areas.

Most of it will go to residential customers.

In paperwork filed with PUCO, AES Ohio said customers should expect a credit of $14.39.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio said customers don’t need to take any action and that the refund will automatically appear on their bill as early as August.

“I appreciate WHIO looking into this matter for all of us,” Kline said.

AES Ohio said they are also including inserts with this month’s bill to break this all down.

People with questions about their bill or this credit are asked to call their customer service line.

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