How rare was the deadly March tornado in Southwest Michigan

DAYTON — Since 2000, there have only been three EF3 or stronger tornadoes across all of Michigan. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The last EF3 tornado, in Michigan, was in 2022 where unfortunately two people died. Remember winds are 136-165 m.p.h. in EF3 tornadoes.

What’s also striking is this strong tornado that just happened in Michigan was while the Storm Prediction Center had a level one out of five risk for the area. This means that even marginal severe weather risks should be taken seriously.

I was able to find data from the National Weather Service for Southeast Michigan to pinpoint the rarity of March strong tornadoes. Since 1951, there have only been six EF2/EF3 tornadoes in the month of March for Southeast Michigan.

Total number of tornadoes in Southeast Michigan since 1951

