Huber Heights woman wins $1 million on Ohio Lottery scratch-off

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights woman recently won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

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Kimberlin Sawyer bought four Ohio Lottery Black Titanium Scratch-Offs at Meijer on Executive Blvd., and one of them won her $40,000 a year for 25 years.

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Sawyer told the Ohio Lottery that she and her husband have had a code phrase they agreed to use if one of them won the lottery, but when she called him, all she could say was “I just scratched a million dollars!”

She opted to take the lump sum, so she’ll get just over $366,600 after state and federal taxes.

As of Friday, the Ohio Lottery said there are still three grand prizes of $40,000 per year for 25 years remaining.

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