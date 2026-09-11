Human case of West Nile Virus found in Miami County

TIPP CITY — Miami County has reported a human case of West Nile virus.

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Miami County Public Health announced the positive human case from the Tipp City area on Friday.

Additionally, the virus was detected in mosquitoes collected in Tipp City. Those have been submitted to the Ohio Department of Health for testing.

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This is the second West Nile virus-positive mosquito pool found in the county this year. As previously reported, the first was near Goodrich Giles Park in Piqua last month.

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds and can spread the virus through bites.

“Because West Nile virus has been detected locally, residents are encouraged to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding areas around their homes,” Miami County Public Health said in a release.

Health leaders recommend using EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when possible, and considering limiting outdoor activity between dusk and dawn.

To help reduce mosquitoes around your home, they recommend emptying, covering, or discarding items that hold water, such as buckets, tires, flowerpots, birdbaths, and trash containers.

If you have a container that cannot be emptied, officials said products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis can control mosquito larvae. Many of those products can be found at garden and home improvement stores.

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