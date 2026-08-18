Human remains found near Celina

MERCER COUNTY — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Mercer County on Tuesday morning.

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Sheriff Doug Timmerman said the Celina Police Department was searching land owned by the City of Celina that’s northeast of the city Tuesday morning.

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Officers found personal effects and contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

As the search continued, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources cadaver dog found the suspected human remains south of Hand Up Village and north of the city limits.

Timmerman said the remains and personal belongings found are consistent with those of a man reported missing earlier this month.

News Center 7 has reached out to clarify whether investigators have confirmed that’s whose remains found.

The Mercer County Coroner has ordered an autopsy on the remains, which will be transported to Montgomery County.

The case remains under investigation.

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