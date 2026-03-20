Human Trafficking Task Force operation leads to 14 arrests

Handcuffs (Michael - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fourteen men were arrested this week as part of an operation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Operation “Out of Bounds” targeted people seeking to engage in prostitution and the solicitation of minors.

“Those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no discernment if the person they are meeting for sex is a willing participant, a victim - or in these cases, our task force agents,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Play it safe, don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The following were arrested as part of the operation:

  • Timothy Fromholt, 53 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools
  • William Miller, 49 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Jordan Webster, 49 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Tyler Heinze, 31 -Arrested for Soliciting
  • John Uxer, 44 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Sean Cass, 44 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Michael Sullivan, 45 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Harrison Otuvedo, 24 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Nolan Arthur, 25 - Arrested for Soliciting/Grooming
  • Mark Duncan, 43 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Sioeli Fakalata, 37 - Arrested for Soliciting
  • Mohamed Jumi, 24 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools
  • Travis Tatum, 26 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools
  • Noah Blair, 21 - Arrested for Importuning/Criminal Tools

>> PHOTOS: 14 arrested as part of Human Trafficking operation

Officials said the operation “sends a clear message” that exploitation of people won’t be tolerated in Montgomery County.

The task force works with local, state, and federal partners to continue to proactively combat human trafficking and related offenses.

Anyone with information related to potential human trafficking activity is encouraged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

0 of 17

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter