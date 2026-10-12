Humane Society of Greater Dayton to raffle off new SUV

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is raffling off a car with this year’s Car Ruffle event.
In a social media post, the Humane Society said that they were selling tickets for the car raffle.
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In partnership with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, participants can enter to win a 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE.
All ticket sales will go to help fund lifesaving programming and services that animals throughout the community depend on daily.
To purchase tickets, visit CarRuffle.com
Online ticket sales end Nov. 5. You must be located in Ohio at the time of purchase.
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